Amazon Peterborough team packs essential kits for charity

Employees at the Amazon Peterborough fulfilment centre have packed and donated 400 kits of essential items worth £4,000 to a charity that supports people impacted by poverty.

The kits, which contain summer activity sheets, bug viewer, crayons, water bottle, modelling clay and other games were donated to In Kind Direct. In Kind Direct is a charity that supports over 520,000 people each week across the UK with products they need to keep clean and well.

One of the employees from Amazon in Peterborough who took part in the two-day packing event is Rob Devita. He said:

“In Kind Direct is a fantastic organisation and I’m proud to join forces with my colleagues to support the charity. I enjoyed packing the kits and I’m happy to contribute to something making a real difference in our community.”

Kaitlin Marian, Corporate Partnerships Manager from In Kind Direct added:

“Many people are having to make the decision between heating, eating or staying clean. Unfortunately, toys and games for children tend to go to the bottom of the list when other essentials take priority. These kits will go straight to organisations supporting children to ensure they have access to the products they need to keep happy and healthy during the summer months and help relieve some of their stress. Thank you to the Amazon team for their support.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.