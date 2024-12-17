Allison Homes sponsors Women in Construction Lincolnshire event

Women in Construction in Lincolnshire (WiCiL) warmly welcomed attendees to a successful event at Stamford College on December 11, proudly sponsored by Allison Homes.

The gathering brought together a diverse mix of individuals, including women with various backgrounds and experiences in the construction industry. Attendees enjoyed meaningful discussions and networking opportunities, all aimed at enhancing opportunities for women in the sector with a strong emphasis on education and mentoring.

John Anderson, the CEO of Allison Homes, delivered a compelling keynote speech addressing the ongoing challenges facing the construction sector, particularly regarding women's participation and the industry-wide skills shortage.

He presented a comprehensive overview of the gender imbalance in construction, highlighting both recent progress and persistent challenges. While acknowledging advancements in women's representation, he stressed that the industry still falls significantly short of achieving true gender equality.

2. John Anderson delivers keynote speech at the ‘Women in Construction in Lincolnshire’ Event held at Stamford College.

"We cannot continue to accept the status quo," he explained. "We must take immediate action to address the cultural barriers that prevent women from fully participating and thriving in our industry. Change won't happen by itself - it requires commitment from everyone, at every level."

John spoke about the critical role women play in the sector's success and called on companies to focus on recruitment and retention strategies specifically aimed at women. He emphasised the opportunity for growth and diversity in the industry, given the projected workforce needs over the coming years.

The event also featured networking opportunities and a tour of Stamford College's state-of-the-art Modern Methods of Construction Centre. This £3.3 million facility, which opened in April 2023, serves as a primary learning hub for over 500 students in plumbing, carpentry, brickwork, and electrical installation, addressing the significant skills shortage in the Eastern region.

Jill McCarthy, founder and main organiser of WiCiL, expressed her gratitude for Allison Homes' sponsorship, saying, "We are thrilled to have had Allison Homes as our sponsor for this important event. Their support and John's candid speech demonstrate a genuine commitment to advancing women's roles in the construction industry."

1. L-R: Jill McCarthy, WiCiL, Helen Ritchie, City of Lincoln Council, Julia Bates, Inspire Education Group, Nick Worboys, Longhurst Group, John Anderson, Allison Homes.

This event marks a great year for the WiCiL team of Nick Worboys, Longhurst Group, Sara Boland, Influence, Helen Ritchie, City of Lincoln Council, Jenna Frudd, Willmott Dixon and Jill McCarthy from JM Consulting and is another step forward in promoting equal opportunities and representation for all in this traditionally male-dominated field.

In addition to the event's success, Imp & Maker Ltd, founded by Sarah Louise Fairburn, kindly donated a luxury hamper for the WiCiL event raffle, the proceeds of which were generously donated to the Stamford and Oundle Foodbank.