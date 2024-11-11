Allison Homes invests in future talent with successful apprenticeship scheme

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes is celebrating the success of its apprenticeship scheme, after seeing four apprentices complete their courses early.

Currently, the housebuilder has 11 apprentices working across various trades, including five first-year apprentices and six who are in their second year. This latest group takes the number of apprentices that Allison Homes has trained since 2021 to over 30.

As part of the scheme, Allison Homes welcomes students from colleges across the East region. In particular, the housebuilder is in partnership with Stamford College and is a proud sponsor of its innovative Modern Methods of Construction Centre (MMC).

In the last academic year, two carpentry apprentices, Leland Moore and Poppy Ludgate, and two bricklaying apprentices, Charlie Ransome and Jacob Kelk, graduated from the scheme well ahead of schedule.

Prior to graduating, both Leland and Jacob, who worked at Allison Homes’ Harriers Rest and Abbey Park developments respectively, were recognised as some of the best apprentices in Cambridgeshire at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards. In 2023 Leland was shortlisted for Construction Apprentice of the Year, and in September 2024 Jacob won the award in the same category.

All four former apprentices are now in full-time employment for the contractors they worked with during their time at Allison Homes.

Speaking about her experience on the scheme earlier this year, Poppy, who worked on Allison Partnerships’ Manning Road development in Bourne, said: “It has been great to learn whilst also being ‘hands-on’ and putting into practice what I’ve been shown, as well as mixing with all the people on site and understanding how the different trades rely on each other.”

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “With the UK construction sector facing a significant skills shortage, Allison Homes is committed to playing our part in addressing this challenge. We’re passionate about investing in future talent, equipping young people with the skills and experience they need to build successful careers in the industry.

“Our apprenticeship scheme is a huge benefit both to the students and to us, helping diversify our workforce and inspire not only the next generation, but our established site teams too. Our long-term goal at Allison Homes is that each of our apprentices will go on to work for our contractors and supply chain, and one day come back to us as site managers.

“We look forward to seeing what all our apprentices, past and present, achieve and to continuing our successful scheme long into the future.”

For information on starting a career with Allison Homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.