Allison Homes hires next intake of apprentices this World Youth Skills Day

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes is set to welcome four new apprentices to its East region this World Youth Skills Day (15th July).

Allison Homes launched its apprenticeship scheme in 2021 and since then has trained over 30 apprentices in various trades, such as bricklaying and carpentry. In 2024, four of the housebuilder’s apprentices completed their courses early, and a further three apprentices are set to graduate this year.

As part of the scheme, Allison Homes welcomes students from colleges across the East region. In particular, the housebuilder is in partnership with Stamford College and is a proud sponsor of its innovative Modern Methods of Construction Centre (MMC).

To select its new intake, Allison Homes hosted an apprentice selection day and invited 13 prospective apprentices to its head office in Peterborough. On the day, the students were given a tour of the office and a welcome presentation from Build Director, Michele Raucci. The students were then able to ask questions and learn all about the company’s values and plans.

Apprentices at Allison Homes' head office in Peterborough

Of the 13 candidates, four bricklaying students were selected to start an apprenticeship with Allison Homes this summer, including Leoni McDougall and Summer Seal from Peterborough College, Thomas Sanders from Holbeach University and Tyler Wand from Grantham College.

To date, Allison Homes has seen great success with its apprenticeship scheme. In 2023, former apprentice Leland Moore was shortlisted for Construction Apprentice of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards. Another former apprentice, Jacob Kelk, then won the award in 2024, and has now been selected for the WorldSkills UK squad heading to Shanghai in 2026, where he will represent the UK at the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Jon Cook, Group Managing Director at Allison Homes, said: “We are very much looking forward to having four new apprentices start with us this summer. Our apprenticeship scheme is a great source of pride for us at Allison Homes, and it has been a real pleasure seeing so many of our apprentices go on to begin fulfilling careers in the industry.

“Hosting an apprentice selection day was a great way for prospective apprentices to get to know us and see if Allison Homes is the right fit for them, and it was also inspiring for us to hear about the students’ passions for their crafts. We will remain committed to investing in the workforce of the future and to inspiring the next generation wherever possible.”

World Youth Skills Day highlights the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, work and entrepreneurship. This year marks the 10th anniversary of World Youth Skills Day. To find out more, visit: www.un.org/en/observances/world-youth-skills-day.