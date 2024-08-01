Allison Homes expands marketing team with trio of new appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes has hired three new team members, to grow its marketing team and further develop the company’s brand.

Michael Hudson, Dan Bursnall and Connor Nottingham have been appointed as Group Marketing Manager, Regional Marketing Manager and Group Marketing Executive respectively. The trio will all be based at Allison Homes’ head office in Peterborough, with Michael and Connor working on the company’s Group marketing and Dan covering its East region.

Michael has worked in marketing for more than a decade and in 2022 made the move to housebuilding, spending time at both Avant Homes and Miller Homes. Dan has been in the property sector for 13 years and began his career in sales, and Connor joins Allison Homes with five years of experience from working in digital marketing agencies.

Michael, now living in Chesterfield, said: “I joined Allison Homes as I wanted the opportunity to work for a trusted housebuilder at an exciting time of growth and development. I’m thrilled to be in a business that has a genuine culture of friendliness and offers support for its all employees.”

l-r - Dan Bursnall, Connor Nottingham and Michael Hudson

Dan, from Cambridgeshire, added: “I was looking to build my career with an organisation where I could make a difference. Being local, I knew a lot about what Allison Homes was doing in the area and was blown away by the quality of homes and passion of the staff. When this role came up, I applied immediately and was thrilled to secure the position.”

Connor, from Peterborough and now living in Deeping St James, Lincolnshire, said: “I wanted to join a company where I could fully commit myself, and work with a team that truly believes in its goals and cares about its customers. Having heard great things about Allison Homes, I knew I had to apply.”

Michael’s role as Group Marketing Manager includes making strategic brand decisions, analysing data and creating attention-grabbing campaigns.

Michael said: “There’s no such thing as a typical day and that’s why I love working in marketing. From HR and sales, to technical and commercial, getting to know people in different walks of life makes my job fun and varied, and helps me to create marketing materials and brand documents that are more effective.

“I’m looking forward to supporting Allison Homes through its exciting growth plans. As we grow into more sites and regions of the UK, I’m keen to ensure our brand stays consistent and that the incredible work we do achieves high levels of success.”

In his role as Regional Marketing Manager, Dan covers the marketing for upcoming and active developments and campaigns in the East region, as well as assists with the company’s Partnerships division.

Dan said: “The needs of the developments drive the priorities, so I could be working on a brochure for an exciting upcoming site, creating a new campaign to promote a particular home, or out on site looking at signage opportunities.

“Everyone at Allison Homes has been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and it is a genuine pleasure to be part of this outstanding team. Property marketing is my passion, and I am excited to establish myself at Allison Homes and make a meaningful contribution to the company’s success.”

As part of the Group’s marketing team, Connor works on overarching strategies and projects, collaborates with partners and agencies, and works closely with individual regions.

Connor commented: “I’ve really enjoyed connecting with the amazing Allison Homes team and diving head-first into our marketing efforts. I often visit our developments to meet with the sales team and gain a deeper understanding of their challenges and successes, so we can provide more effective marketing support.

“Marketing is a passion of mine and working in the property sector, an area I’ve always wanted to grow in, is an amazing opportunity. I aim to become a core part of the team at Allison Homes, supporting the growth of the wider organisation.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Michael, Dan and Connor have immediately proven to be invaluable assets of our team, and we are all delighted to have them on board to help us strength the Allison Homes name. Each of them have such high levels of enthusiasm and a real love for what they do, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve.”

To find out more about Allison Homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/. For more information on starting a career with the housebuilder, go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.