Allison Homes announces David Hnyda as Group Sales and Customer Experience Director

Allison Homes is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hnyda as Group Sales and Customer Experience Director, effective 21st July.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David will also take on the role of South West Sales Director, spending his time between the South West region’s offices in Tiverton and Bristol, and the company’s Head Office in Peterborough as the business embarks on a significant growth journey.

David joins Allison Homes with extensive sector experience, having held senior sales and marketing leadership positions at some of the UK’s most recognised housebuilders. Most recently, he was Group Sales and Marketing Director at Places for People. David has also held senior sales and marketing positions at Countryside Partnerships, Crest Nicholson, and earlier in his career at Taylor Wimpey, building an extensive track record across the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David says the decision to join Allison Homes was driven by its culture, growth ambitions, and customer focus. “Allison Homes is a growing business with an excellent culture and values. That combination - strong values and a focus on customer experience - aligns with my own core values and is exceptionally appealing to me at this stage of my career,” he said.

David Hnyda announced as Allison Homes' Group Sales and Customer Experience Director

A direct, honest, and results-driven leader, David believes team motivation and clear goals are crucial for success. “The team is everything. Keeping people motivated and clear about their goals is essential to delivering results.”

Guiding buyers through the challenges of purchasing a new home is key to David’s approach. “Being a trusted homebuilder means doing what we say we’ll do and supporting customers every step of the way. Buying a home is a huge moment in anyone’s life, and we need to guide buyers with clarity and transparency.”

As Allison Homes continues to scale its operations, the business remains focused on significantly increasing its annual output over the coming years. David is clear about the challenges ahead: “The biggest challenge with rapid scaling is maintaining quality and delivering a high level of customer experience. Getting our processes right and standardising how we work will allow us to focus on what matters most - quality homes and a great experience for every customer,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David’s passion for customer service was shaped early in his career by advice from his father: “Customer, Customer, Customer. Putting buyers first at every stage is vital. Without them, we don’t have a business.”

Beyond work, David stays energised through his love of sport (running, cycling, swimming, and skiing) as well as playing the piano and cooking. Much of his spare time is spent with his young son and energetic Goldendoodle, both of whom keep him on his toes.

Welcoming David to the business, Jon Cook, Group Managing Director at Allison Homes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome David to Allison Homes. His experience across leading national housebuilders, practical mindset, and passion for both people and customers make him a great addition to our team as we grow and strengthen our reputation as the homebuilder people can genuinely trust.”