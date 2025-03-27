Allison Homes achieves prestigious 5-Star HBF status following customer experience transformation

Allison Homes is celebrating its 5-Star Customer Satisfaction rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF), announced earlier this week. Headquartered in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, the company operates across the East of England, East Midlands, and South West regions, and this achievement marks a significant milestone in customer satisfaction for the growing housebuilder.

The 5-Star rating, based on exceptional customer feedback in the independent National New Home Customer Satisfaction Survey, recognising homebuilders achieving over 90% customer satisfaction. Allison Homes' impressive score of 94.9% is the highest the housebuilder has achieved to date and one of the highest in the industry.

This achievement follows a transformational journey, with significant investment in the housebuilder’s customer experience (CX) strategy. Last year, Allison Homes restructured its CX teams, placing a greater emphasis on Customer Experience Managers and investing heavily in training and development. A new customer journey was implemented, prioritising staff training and development, and enhanced operational processes were introduced to ensure seamless customer interactions.

John Anderson, Chief Executive of Allison Homes, said: "I’m incredibly proud of the whole team for achieving this high standard of care for our customers. Without doubt, this is testament to the hard work and dedication that has gone into putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. Last year, we laid out a strong 5-year strategy with customer experience at its core, aligning with our vision to ' be known as the homebuilder you can trust'. This approach has been instrumental in driving our growth plans forward, and I believe it's what sets us apart in the industry."

Key improvements to Allison Homes’ customer journey have included a greater focus on pre-completion inspections, which have significantly reduced snagging rates. Stronger relationships have been built between site teams and subcontractors, and dedicated CX vans have been introduced, further enhancing the overall service for customers.

Sara Thomas, Head of Customer Experience, Allison Homes East, said: "One of the major changes we made was to enhance our quality checks before homes were completed, which proved to be a game-changer in reducing snagging issues. We've also built really strong relationships with our site teams and subcontractors. My heartfelt thanks go to every team member who has contributed to this success.”

Allison Homes is poised for continued growth, aiming to deliver 2,000 homes annually across its expanding regions. With a strong focus on partnerships and a robust financial foundation, the company is well-positioned to meet growing demand while maintaining its commitment to quality and trust.

To find out more about Allison Homes, visit www.allison-homes.co.uk