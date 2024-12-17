Aldi plans new £5 million store in Bourne near Peterborough

Aldi submits planning appeal after Bourne store proposal

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has submitted a planning appeal after its proposal to build a new store was rejected.

The company had planned to construct a branch on West Road in Bourne – a project reportedly valued at £5 million and expected to create 40 new jobs for the community.

However, South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee turned down the application at the end of May, citing concerns about its potential impact on the nearby Bourne Wood.

The proposal drew more than 600 public comments on the council’s planning portal. While some expressed support for the development, a large number of residents raised concerns about the store’s proximity to the wood and the effect it could have on the natural landscape and wildlife habitats.

A spokesperson for Aldi has now confirmed that the chain hopes to reverse the decision through a planning appeal.

They said: “We are, of course, very disappointed that planning permission for our Aldi Bourne proposals has been denied, particularly since the officers had recommended approval, noting that our application met and even exceeded policy requirements.

“Aldi has collaborated in good faith with the district council throughout this process. We remain dedicated to investing in the Bourne area and are optimistic that an appeal will reverse this decision.”

Appeals are considered by the Planning Inspectorate, with most handled in writing and typically taking about 18 weeks to determine.

Word of the appeal began circulating in early December. Councillor Rhys Baker (Green Party) posted on social media, writing: “Aldi have submitted an 11th hour appeal against SKDCs decision not to grant planning permission for a new store near Bourne Wood.”

He added: “Please think carefully about any comments – for or against – you make on social media about this appeal.

“Consider contacting your ward councillor if you have comments. We can combine these on your behalf. Dozens of residents emailing planning about the same application will slow the process down.”

In August, the Friends of Bourne Wood launched a petition to prevent development on the land between the woodland and the town. They described the area north of West Road as “more than just an open space”.

“It’s an important part of our community and serves as a precious biodiverse wet site. Its ancient buttercup pastures pique the interests of insects which in turn, feed our birds and rare bat population,” they wrote.

The petition has since received more than 2,000 signatures.

Upon hearing the news of the appeal, the Friends group posted: “We understand Aldi have launched an appeal against the rejection of their planning application to build near the woods. If you haven’t already signed our petition then please do so now.”