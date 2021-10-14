Aldi plan to create new supermarket near Peterborough

The chain, which already has four stores in Peterborough, said they are going to open a branch in Market Deeping.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Aldi are planning on opening a new store in Market Deeping

The Market Deeping store is one of 100 new stores the firm is opening in the UK over the next two years.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”