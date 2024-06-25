Affinitas Global announces strategic partnership with Bytes Software Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Affinitas Global Ltd, founded by Stuart Bird, a former Peterborough detective announces a strategic cybersecurity partnership with one of the largest value added resellers in the U.K.

Affinitas Global Ltd, a leader in cyber defence and response, is excited to officially announce its strategic partnership with Bytes Software Services Limited ("Bytes"), a prominent IT consultancy and software services company based in the UK. While this partnership has been in place for several years, we are now making it public to highlight the significant trust Bytes places in Affinitas Global’s expertise in digital forensics and incident response (DFIR).

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face increasing cyber threats that demand specialised and agile response solutions. As Bytes continues to provide extensive services in cloud, security, licensing, SAM, storage, virtualisation, and managed services, they have chosen Affinitas Global as their trusted partner for DFIR due to our proven track record and industry-leading response capabilities.

"We are thrilled to finally announce our long-standing partnership with Bytes," said Louis Pond Thompson, Operations Director of Affinitas Global. "Bytes’ decision to rely on our specialised DFIR services underscores the strength of our expertise and the value we bring to the table. This collaboration highlights our ability to deliver rapid, effective incident response and reinforces our reputation as a trusted cybersecurity partner."

Affinitas Global utilises live digital forensic and incident response techniques to deploy, investigate, contain, remediate, and recover clients at industry-leading speed. Our partnership with Bytes exemplifies the high level of trust and confidence they have in our ability to handle critical cyber incidents swiftly and effectively.

“Affinitas Global is one of our trusted partners in our cybersecurity framework, helping us provide specialized digital forensics and incident response services. Their contributions play an important role in our overall strategy to deliver robust solutions, assisting us in ensuring our clients receive reliable and effective protection against cyber incidents. By integrating Affinitas Global’s expertise, we enhance our security offerings, allowing us to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver peace of mind to our clients. This partnership underscores our commitment to maintaining a secure digital environment, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations without the constant worry of cyber threats” – Jenny Duffy, Head of Assurance Testing, Bytes.