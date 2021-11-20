Accolade for Peterborough woman who built up tech business from Thomas Cook collapse

Julie Bishop, co-founder of IT Naturally.

One of the founders of a new IT company in Peterborough has been shortlisted for a national award.

Julie Bishop, who helped create IT Naturally, in Maskew Avenue, has been named as a finalist at the 2021 NatWest Everywoman Awards.

She is one of three people in the awards’ Artemis category, which is given to the most inspirational woman running a business trading for 18 months to three years.

IT Naturally, which employs 32 staff, was set up in June last year by a number of IT experts, from former holiday giant Thomas Cook following its collapse in September 2019.

Julie was Head of IT infrastructure delivery at Thomas Cook but and during its liquidation was able to go on providing uninterrupted IT support to Condor, one of Thomas Cook’s airline partners, saving the jobs of some of her IT infrastructure team.

The award judges have been told how IT Naturally has grown rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic and has impressive internal processes and controls in place and has achieved and an Investors in People Silver accreditation.

The business has also built up a range of customers in the UK, Europe and beyond.

Julie has also supported Women in Tech for years and regularly speaks at different forums to encourage more women and girls into technology-based careers.

Julie is among 19 women competing for six awards with the winners to be announced on December 7.

Maxine Benson, co-founder of everywoman, said: “For nearly two decades these awards have provided a platform to share the stories of hundreds of entrepreneurs; encouraging, emboldening and empowering other women to follow suit.

“Against a backdrop of Covid, these women have shown how innovation and enterprise have helped their businesses to thrive under extraordinary trading conditions.

“We hope their experiences will go onto inspire others and provide the motivation and inspiration that will be the backbone of the UK’s economic recovery.”

The 2021 finalists were chosen by a judging panel made up of some of the UK’s top business figures.

The awards have been held for 19 years and seek to celebrate female entrepreneurs from all walks of life who are the role models whose success will inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs.