World Rivers Day Litter Pick

Nene RiverCare head out for a litter pick for World Rivers Day!

World Rivers Day was founded to celebrate our blue spaces (rivers, lakes, wetlands, and everything in between), the important role they play in our lives and the vital habitat they provide for wildlife. It is also a great opportunity to reflect on our connection to nature and the important role nature plays in our sense of wellbeing.

The Nene RiverCare team will be heading out on Sunday the 22nd of September, starting from Railworld at 2pm. Find out more and register your interest on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/526939389812821

To find out more about Nene RiverCare, and how to get involved, you can find them on Facebook - www.facebook.com/groups/1044021263396684 - or get in touch through the Peterborough Litter Wombles - www.peterboroughwombles.com/contact.

Volunteer Litter Pickers

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water, with the aim of supporting local community groups to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining Nene RiverCare you will be joining over 1,500 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.