Whittlesey Festival: Just days to go

Don’t miss the Whittlesey Festival on Sunday 14 September 10am – 4pm when the town centre will be buzzing with music, dance, entertainment, stalls, rides and attractions for all the family.

Celebrations start at 10am with a parade from Broad Street which will wind its way to the Market Square for the official opening by the Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr. Alex Miscandlon. We welcome you to cheer them along the way.

There’ll be a full programme of entertainment for you to enjoy on the Market Square, in St Mary’s Church and Church Yard Green. See many different styles of dance including the Solas school of Irish Dancing, the Michelle Murray school of Highland Dancing, Lindy-Hop with the Rug Cutters and Indian contemporary dance from ‘Ritu Ranga’. There’ll be breathtaking acrobatics from the East Elite Allstars Cheerleaders and an awesome display of talent from the Starlight Twirlettes majorette troupe, and both The Vault and Limelight performing arts academies. Look out for JezO’s hilarious comedy magic show on the Square too.

Not to be missed are the Tri- Counties Pipe and Drums, formed up of members from Peterborough Highland Pipe Band, Bedford Pipe Band and Nene Valley Pipe Band. Returning are The Romford Drum & Trumpet Corps, a youth military style band, based in the London Borough of Havering. All the bands will combine for a spectacular finale and sing-along, why not join us?

Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps

There’s music for all tastes, with choirs from Alderman Jacobs and Park Lane schools, the Whittlesey Concert Band, Hereward Harmony Barbershop Chorus and many more.

You’ll find a craft fair in Childers and the school’s art exhibition in the library which also runs for two weeks after the event. Over 150 classic vehicles including cars, bikes, Hot Rods and other transport will line the streets. The library will also be home to a model railway display on the day.

We’re delighted to announce there’ll be a Fly Past from a World War Two aircraft - details will be available on the day.