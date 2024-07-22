True Crime talk featuring Live Psychopath Test coming to Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’ will be touring the UK and uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.
Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. 'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth."
Taking place at New Theatre, Peterborough on Wednesday, 18th September 2024; this 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan and tickets are already selling fast.
Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."
Tickets are on sale now.
1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: Wednesday, 18th September 2024 7.30pm
Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval)
Age recommendation: 16+
New Theatre Peterborough – 46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS
Tickets: £24 (+ booking fee)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.