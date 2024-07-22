True Crime talk featuring Live Psychopath Test coming to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do.

A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’ will be touring the UK and uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. 'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth."

Taking place at New Theatre, Peterborough on Wednesday, 18th September 2024; this 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan and tickets are already selling fast.

Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."

Tickets are on sale now.

1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: Wednesday, 18th September 2024 7.30pm

Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval)

Age recommendation: 16+

New Theatre Peterborough – 46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS

Tickets: £24 (+ booking fee)