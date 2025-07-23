Top ten summer holiday activities for under a tenner

The summer months can feel like an expensive time, especially when it comes to keeping the kids occupied during the school holidays, but there are things you can do with the children that won’t break the bank and cost less than £10.

Local leisure centres in Cambridgeshire offer a wide range of fun activities that don’t cost the earth and will keep the kids entertained for hours. Better, the charitable social enterprise, which runs six leisure centres and pools across the county, has created a timetable of activities to ensure that every child can enjoy active sports and fun games all summer-long. Here are its top ten ideas:

Swimming – not only is swimming a fun thing to do it’s crucial for children to learn how to be safe in the water. Kids can swim for just a quid in any of the Swim for All sessions before 10 am. Splashing good fun – little ones can also enjoy the splash pads across the city complete free of charge, including Coleridge, King’s Hedges, Abbey Leisure Complex Splash Pads. Free family summer skills swim – sessions will be held every Tuesday over the summer from 11:30-12:30 pm. This session is free but must be booked via the councils booking page. https://bookwhen.com/camsport#focus=ev-ss0h-20250619103000 Keep Fit – incorporating exercise into the day is a great way to stop children feeling restless and help them to be fit and healthy. Junior fitness classes for 11-17 year olds will run at Parkside Pools and Gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4.15 pm with a Pay and Play price of £6. Aqua Splash Sessions – an exhilarating time can be had with large pool inflatables and it’s a great way to make friends. Sessions cost just £3.75 for children aged eight years and above at Hive Leisure Centre, and £8 for a junior swimming ticketat Parkside Pools and Gym and Jesus Green Lido. Toddler’s World – soft play is key to stimulating small children. At Hive Leisure Centre the equipment includes soft play, bouncy castle and an inflatable obstacle course. All will assist in developing balance, coordination and social skills. Morning sessions are being run every Monday and Friday at 10 am and 11 am for one hour, costing £2.60 for 0 - three year olds, with tickets for three years plus costing £4.20 for non-members. Diving – a fantastic and unique way to stay active. Join the Tom Daly Diving Academy at Parkside Pools and Gym, either as a beginner or more advanced diver and enjoy improving your skills. Sessions cost £7.50 for non-members throughout the summer. Pickleball – be one of the first to join in this increasingly popular sport. Forty minute sessions at the Hive Leisure Centre costs just £9.00 for children aged eight and above. Sessions take place every day throughout the holidays. Badminton – kids can grab a racket and join their parents in a game of badminton for just £1 every Friday throughout the summer at Cherry Hinton Leisure Centre. Adults pay full price. Gym Training – toning and strengthening muscles are an important way to keep the body fit. At Abbey Leisure Complex, Parkside Pools and Gym and Hive Leisure Centre Junior Gym sessions are held every day from 10.00 – 5.00 pm for 11 – 17 year olds with a Pay and Play price of £6.70.

If you’re watching the purse strings but still want to ensure your kids are occupied and active this summer, these Cambridgeshire leisure facilities have lots of fun to offer from now until the end of the school holidays and beyond. Simply head to your local Better leisure centre and ask for details or visit www.better.org.uk to find out what’s happening in your area and book online.