Tidy up Tenter Hill Meadow
As vegetation started to die back it is the perfect time to tidy up Tenter Hill Meadow as we are now seeing litter which has spent the summer trapped in the undergrowth.
This friendly volunteer group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Sunday 27th of October to remove litter from Tenter Hill Meadow, Stanground Lock, and nearby cycle paths.
If any volunteers are interested in helping, please meet us at Scout Hut on Wessex Close, PE2 8HU on Sunday 27th of October at 10am. All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves, please bring these along!
For more information head over to Facebook: www.facebook.com/TenterHillRiverCare or email: [email protected].
The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches. By joining Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare you will be joining over 1,500 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.