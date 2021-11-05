What’s on at New Theatre in Peterborough in November

Marti Pellow

Following ANYTHING FOR LOVE – THE MEAT LOAF STORY and OH WHAT A NIGHT, today there is something for the little ones - STICK MAN

(November 7)

Touching, funny and utterly original, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is back. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man.

Pink Floyd Experience

FASCINATING AÏDA

November 11

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are back on tour and with three Olivier Award nominations and more than 25 million YouTube and Facebook views, how can you possibly miss them?

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE

November 12

With more than 50 years of hits by the legendary band, this highly acclaimed show featuresmore than two hours of songs from iconic albums Dark Side Of The Moon and Animals plus classics like Wish You Were Here, Another Brick In The Wall and more.

A VISION OF ELVIS

November 14

Starring Rob Kingsley, A Vision of Elvis has performed to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to more than50,000 people.

JIMMY CARR: TERRIBLY CARR

November 16

Jimmy’s new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. You’ve been warned.

MARTI PELLOW – GREATEST HITS TOUR

November 17

This new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate. Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti.

MAXIMUM RHYTHM N’ BLUES WITH THE MANFREDS

November 19

Join the legendary Manfreds and Georgie Fame for an evening of Rhythm and Blues nostalgia, and some of the greatest hits ever written. An all-star line-up with the hits to match.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY – CHRISTMAS SHOW

November 20

Guaranteed to get everyone into the spirit of the season, it’s the complete Rock & Roll Christmas package. A sparkling mix of Christmas hits, fun and nostalgia.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL

November 26-December 4

Amber Davies and Peterborough’s own Louis Smith are ready to BRING IT ON as the smash-hit Broadway Musical backflips into Peterborough before its London transfer.

Inspired by the film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical takes you on a high-flying, energy fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness – wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks. Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she’s forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

Bring it On is produced by Selladoor Productions (Flashdance, Avenue Q) and is written by Tony Award Winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), Tom Kitt (Grease: Live, Next to Normal) and lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity).