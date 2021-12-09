What Plan B means for Peterborough theatregoers

Beauty and the Beast opens on Saturday at the Cresset EMN-210609-212520009

The Plan B announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson means the wearing of masks in more public places, although other measures are still to be clarrified.

Richie Doogan Ross, theatre director, at New Theatre, which has Aladdin opening next week, said: “As challenging as it is, at least we have clarity from the Government on what is now mandatory to ensure everyone’s safety. Our primary aim is to give families across Cambrigheshire a fantastic experience this Christmas and we will adapt our protocols to meet the requirements.

“Existing ticket holders will hear from us prior to their date with details and all we ask is that people arrive in plenty of time so we can check vaccine passports (proof that people have been double jabbed) and other Covid-19 measures in a timely manner as necessary.

“We look forward to a record breaking panto season this year with Cambrigeshire’s biggest panto!”

Beauty and the Beast opens at The Cresset on Saturday and Penny Hansen, Head of Commercial Activities, said while they were still waiting for full guidance new measures were welcomed.

“As I understand it at this stage face coverings will now be mandatory for audiences, but that’s pretty much the only change.

“As a seated venue we are not required to ask for a covid passports and so we won’t be requiring audiences to provide one. However we still strongly encourage everyone to undertake a lateral flow test before visiting the venue.

“We welcome the clarity on face coverings – while we have been strongly encouraging audiences to wear them, having this clear directive from the government will provide reassurance for all.

“We hope this will increase the confidence of audiences, and allow them to enjoy the show in safety.”