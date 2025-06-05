Two great plays heading to Peterborough's New Theatre

Peterborough audiences are in for a treat as two great pieces of theatre are heading for the city.

Just added to the line-up at New Theatre, in Broadway, is the legendary production of Susan Hill’s chilling ghost story The Woman in Black (March 24-28 next year). One of the most successful and longest running theatre shows in the history of London’s West End, this gripping production is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror. Now seen by over 7 million people worldwide, it continues to delight and terrify audiences of all generations. Obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, Arthur Kipps engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

Also heading to the New Theatre (May 12-16 next year) is the Nottingham Playhouse production of The Beekeeper of Aleppo, adapted for the stage by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler from the acclaimed novel by Christy Lefteri.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.

This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection – between friends, families and strangers.