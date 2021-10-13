TV regular Reginald at Peterborough Comedy Club

Felicity Ward

A regular on your TV screens he has become one of the comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on the most diverse range of subjects. His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

Felicity Ward is a multi-award winning comedian, actor and writer who has toured her award-winning, sell-out shows across the world, winning hearts of audiences and critics everywhere she goes.

Following the success of her 2014 ABC documentary, Felicity’s Mental Mission, Felicity was handpicked by the BBC in 2015 as one of the new faces of UK comedy starring in her own Live From The BBC special - the only Australian selected to be part of this new comedy series.

Reginald D Hunter

Anarchic, unbridled and unfiltered. Russell Hicks is a risk-taking comic whirlwind, captivating audiences everywhere with his razor-sharp wit.

From the moment he steps on stage crowds are hooked by his infectiously rebellious personality and unapologetic style.

Completing the line-up is Ben Norris, a highly experienced and hugely well respected stand-up. He’s been performing comedy since 1993 and is renowned for his incredibly relaxed stage persona and his innate ability to improvise as well as deliver sharply crafted material.