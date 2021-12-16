Tonight’s Jack Whitehall show at Peterborough’s East of England Arena cancelled due to COVID
Tonight’s Jack Whitehall: How to Survive Family Holidays (and Christmas) at Peterborough’s East of England Arena, owing to a member of the touring party testing positive.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:30 pm
The positive test was recorded yesterday.
Tonight’s show, along with the rest of the tour, has been postponed until the spring.
Ticketholders for tonight’s event at The Arena will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster to arrange refunds or replacement tickets for 2022.
Pamela Newbould, Head of Events, East of England Arena, said, “We are terribly disappointed to hear this news, and I know many people locally will feel the same way. If anyone has any queries regarding refunds or tickets for the postponed event, please wait for contact from Ticketmaster directly, as we are unable to process these requests here at East of England Arena. We look forward to hosting the event in 2022.”