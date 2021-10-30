The big name musicals coming to Peterborough in 2022

We Will Rock You is coming to New Theatre.

Kicking things of in February,and ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, is Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show (February 14-19).

It is fresh from a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by more than 30 million theatregoers.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other Richard SUS-211106-134932003

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity

Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose is back and better than ever - and coming to Peterborough from March 15-19.

The line-up includes the incredible Jake Quickenden (Dancing on Ice Winner, Hollyoaks, Dreamboys, Hair, Peter Pan – A Musical Adventure) as loveable cowboy Willard and the legendary Darren Day (star of numerous West End and national tours including Mame, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Grease and Summer Holiday).

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he’s forced to move to a rural backwater in America.

Blood Brothers is coming to New Theatre in the New Year

But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned.

Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent.

With cutting edge modern choreography, you’ll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose

The Rocky Horror Picture Show ©The Other Richard NNL-210722-163819001

Blood Brothers - which you can see from March 29 to April 2 - needs little introduction.

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary show tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

It has been affectionately christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’, as inevitably it “brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval” (The Daily Mail).

The Osmonds cast

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

X-Factor champion and recording artist Matt Terry rocks the ‘Bourbon Room’ as ‘Stacee Jaxx’ in the ultimate ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll musical Rock of Ages (April 12-16).

The hilarious musical comedy is lavished with more than 25 classic rock anthems including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by a live band.

Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair , and yes, they can come true.

It’s a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas plus a star- studded Hollywood movie version.

You Loved Them For A Reason.

Now, for the first time, you can see this sensational new musical and relive one of the world’s biggest ever boybands. THE OSMONDS: A new musical ( April 19-23) tells the official story from Jay Osmond about the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create many smash hits.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of Donny and Marie, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record breaking TV shows.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Bill Deamer, this new musical features a chart-topping list of anthems including Love Me For A Reason, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Puppy Love, One Bad Apple, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

Finally, taking us into the summer, the worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton We Will Rock You arrives from June 13-18.

The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style.

Guaranteed to blow your mind, this musical phenomenon is not to be missed!

Since 2002, more than 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production.

With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances.