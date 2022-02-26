Strictly’s Johannes Radebe talks about his new show Freedom which is coming to Peterborough

Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

The dancer, who was runner-up in the 2021 series with celebrity partner John Whaite, is bringing his first ever stage show - Freedom - to Peterborough next month.

And it is something he readily admits wouldn’t be happening if it wasn’t for the popularity of the hit BBC show.

He said he honed his skills learning ballroom and Latin from the age of seven at the recreation hall in the township where he grew up, with a dream of becoming a world champion.

Prospects for people of colour in South Africa had been limited in previous years - they couldn’t compete so would dance socially in recreation halls.

“By the time my generation came round we were competing, and that opened up a door for a township boy to travel the country, make friends and feel like he belonged in a world that he “absolutely adored” he says adding “and mum was happy that I was off the streets.”

He went on to train as a Latin dancer and then travelled around the world on cruise ships dancing before his first big break came along - a spot on South Africa’s version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

He recalls: “My coach called me and said ‘there is an opportunity for you to be on television but it means letting go of that championship world and hopes of winning a Latin championship’.

“It was a difficult decision but at that time, I was struggling to find the right dance partner. I went to the audition to become a Strictly pro but I thought ‘this is not for me, it is television’. But they said just try it and do you know what, I had so much fun in that audition.

“The lady executive producer said she would guide me through it. She could see I just needed that little bit of support. And that was it - I made it to the final.”

It was to be another four years before TV viewers here got to see what he could do though.

“At that time I was watching the UK show to see what they were doing - that was the mother ship of all the formats around the world, so you can imagine I suddenly began seeing prospects with what I was doing . It was a wish - ending up here - but it was too far fetched because, how were they were going to find me?”

But find him they did and he first appeared on the BBC TV screen in the 2018 series - in the ensemble as he was not given a partner.

“They saw me in the West End in the show Burn Up The Floor in 2015 but only got the call to join Strictly in 2018 and it was very exciting.

“I still say it was a good year for me to sit back and observe how things were done and I learned a lot that year.”

The following year, Johannes was partnered with former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesly, but only made it to week six.

“I was gutted,” he admits. “I thought people didn’t like us, I don’t know, you get all these crazy ideas as to what has happened. But I had fun with Catherine.”

In 2019, he finished in eighth place, partnered with actress Caroline Quentin.

“I was quite surprised with Caroline,” says Johannes. “She is very talented. I learned a lot from her and she taught me to have fun and reminded me not to take myself too seriously. Our journey was short but brilliant.”

Last autumn of course he made history being partnered with John Whaite - the first time a male dancer had been paired with a male celebrity, breaking down another barrier a year after Katya Jones had partnered boxer Nicola Adams.

“I think if you looked closely you would realise that the BBC has been progressing in that regards. Yes, people might think it is long overdue, but I think we had been testing the waters,” he says.

“I say that because I feel it. I danced with Graziano (di Prima - a fellow pro dancer on the show) a couple of years back and we had couple of (negative) responses from the public. But two years later I feel like there has been an awakening in our society where people don’t want to keep quiet and I love that.

“Thank goodness for Katya and Nicola to say we will kick it off becasue Strictly needed people who were courageous and they did it. And it opened the way for others.

“When John was announced (as his partner) I spoke to my friends because I needed assurance to know the people that I love would be behind me because I knew what would come with it.”

And while some predictably didn’t appreciate the groundbreaking move, the voting public did get behind them, all the way to the final.

“I said once, my faith in humanity has been restored and I really mean that. That is what it proved to me and John that the UK is very progressive in that regard. But there is a long way to go.”

And so to his touring show, which comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on March 26.

It is called Freedom - and in Johannes’ words, it means the fear of self expression is no longer there.

“I have been waiting a long time to dance to my own tune for the first time,” he says.

“ I have been on stages around the world but have never had the opportunity to dance to my own music for instance. I have never had the opportunity to showcase the dance genres I did back home that shaped the Johannes that I am today, music with African influences

“There is another world out there that people haven’t seen and I would really like to share it with the people that have supported me in the UK.

“I am grateful for the gift of dance and that I am on a platform where I can dance and change lives.

“I realise the importance of Strictly Come Dancing now. I didn’t understand the magnitude of the show until I got here.

“And every single one us that are now having their own tours, it would not have happened if it wasn’t for Strictly. Let’s be honest, that is where people learned who we are and what we are capable of.”

And he has a message for his Peterborough audience.

“ I know people love dance and how welcoming audiences can be, so I know we are going to have a party.

“People coming to see the show should have an open mind and an open heart and come and enjoy an evening celebration of dance .

“It is going to be a beautiful dance extravaganza.

“The cast are diverse and are picked purely because of their talent not who they are or whether they fit the status quo, and that is what I love about it.

“I have just seen the set and it is beautiful, it represents where I come from I think .

“Throughout Strictly last year, my downtime would be invest in a little bit of Freedom - the auditions and picking the music. I wanted it all to be authentic and there is no one else to tell this story better than me.”