Strictly winner Ore Oduba to head Rocky Horror Show cast in Peterborough
Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba, who has been delighting audiences and receiving rave reviews as Brad Majors, will continue to don his fishnets as he extends his role in Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show when it comes to Peterborough next month.
The musical extravaganza, which continues to play to packed houses as it tours the length and breadth of the UK with a stellar cast, arrives at New Theatre on February 14 for a six-day run.
Ore said: “I’m SO excited to be extending my stay with our amazing Rocky family. Truth is, when you know how it feels to wear a corset and heels it’s very hard to take them off!! (at least it is in my case!) It’s been a wild ride so far, the audiences have been INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait to Time Warp around even more corners of the country.”
Alongside Ore as Frank is West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys / Legally Blonde), with actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) as The Narrator. They are joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia / Chicago) as Janet.
The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.
The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.
Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite Rock ‘N’ Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for over 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.