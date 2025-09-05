Starting from scratch on a Peterborough stage

In the Key Theatre studio on September 11

There’s a chance to enjoy another Key Nights at the Key Theatre Studio on Thursday (11th) – a scratch-style performance opportunity for creatives based in the Peterborough area who are making work in any artform.

Four performers will be taking part in the “scratch night” - a sharing platform for artists to test their work to a supportive live audience and the work presented is often at the very early stages of development. The will each have 20 minutes in which to present their work, which is followed by a feedback session with the audience.

After collecting the audience’s thoughts, artists are then able to evolve the piece. For audiences, scratch nights are a great way to see new work, contribute to the development of a piece and support artists.

Taking part will be:

ELLA KATERINA

A dance artist whose work explores the overlooked textures of everyday life and transforms them into layered, symbolic performance.

Combining humour, ritual-like gestures, and soundscapes, her practice reframes how we see and experience the everyday. She has created works including Every Line the Same (Bridgewater Festival), a duet about washing lines, repetition and domestic labour, and Crossing the Flesh-hold (Super Yonic Festival), a solo interrogating the male gaze in a digital age. He, she presents Voice Flowers – a work that transforms WhatsApp voice notes received from the women in her life into a choreographic sound score. Voice notes are often fleeting and forgettable, both for the sender and receiver.

In Voice Flowers, these transient, unscripted recordings are archived, structured, and embodied in live performance, inviting us to reconsider the intimacy, vulnerability, and significance of our spoken messages.

ELLIOT COOMBE An actor and writer originally from Cornwall, his recent performing credits include The Mousetrap (West End) and various Pantomimes across the UK including Milton Keynes, Exeter and Loughborough.

His debut play, ‘Late Bloomer’ explores his evolving journey to self discovery, queerness and coming to terms with a late ADHD diagnosis, all wrapped up in heart, humour and puppetry.

EMMA O’ROURKE A trained musical theatre performer, educator and songwriter. She has been writing songs from a young age, and began releasing her original pop music in 2020.

Key Nights marks her first time bringing a musical to the stage in any form, showcasing a new work in development. Alongside her creative projects, Emma works as a teacher, director, and choreographer in children’s theatre, nurturing young talent and fostering a love for performance. Her background in both music and theatre informs her approach to storytelling, which always remains grounded in truth. This extract is part of a larger work in progress and represents the beginning of a new chapter in Emma’s creative journey.

MIXY (Michael Riccardi) An artist local to Peterborough, who got his early performance experience at school talent shows and hip hop open mics.

At the end of 2009 he was the youngest person and first rapper to be granted the title ‘Poet laureate of Peterborough’ and has toured theatres and festivals across the UK, including 3 successful runs at Edinburgh fringe, where ‘The Scotsman’ described him as ‘Making Mike Skinner of The Streets look decidely average’. Mixy was living in China for 7 years, and in the few years he’s been back, has founded and organized a regular hip hop event called ‘Offline’ and released 5 recorded projects that can be found online.

His style sits somewhere between rap and poetry, and has been known to make fans of people who are excited by neither artform.