Simon Amstell headlines All Star comedy show in Peterborough

The Anglia Comedy Co’s tie-in with Peterborough’s New Theatre are will see the return of the popular live show The Anglia Comedy Allstars at the venue on April 12.

Each show has a unique line-up of the UK’s best stand-up comedians from stage and screen, coming together for a fun-filled night packed with laughs.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to New Theatre and to continue to bring the ever popular All Star shows to Peterborough," said Alex Lingham, of The Anglia Comedy Co. “The April show is shaping up to be the biggest yet!”

The April show features the hilarious Simon Amstell, Sarah Keyworth, Josh Pugh and Russell Hicks.

Headliner Simon is a comedian, presenter, screenwriter, and director, with his own Netflix stand-up special ‘Set Free’.

As a presenter, Simon has fronted hugely popular programmes such as Channel 4’s Popworld and Never Mind The Buzzcocks for BBC Two.

He regularly performs at festivals and theatres across the UK and has done a number of sell-out tours and residencies in the UK, US and Australia.

Sarah is an award-winning stand-up comedian who has fast become one of UK comedy’s brightest new talents.

Live at the Apollo star Josh takes the audience through his life with his own unique and hilarious style. He regularly headlines the biggest clubs in the country.

Finally Russell, an American based in London, is a provocative and exuberant comedian with a rockstar edge.

Strictly over 18s only.