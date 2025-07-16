Shawshank Redemption heading to Peterborough stage

The acclaimed stage production of The Shawshank Redemption, based on 1994 Oscar-nominated film, is coming to Peterborough in the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electrifying drama, from Bill Kenwright Ltd, is the latest addition to the drama offering at the New Theatre, and will run for five shows from February 24 to 27.

Leading the cast will be Joe McFadden (2:22 A Ghost Story) in the role of the wrongly convicted Andy Dufresne, Ben Onwukwe (London’s Burning) as inmate Ellis “Red” Redding, and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as the corrupt prison warden Stammas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onwukwe reprises his role from the 2016 and 2022 touring productions of The Shawshank Redemption.

The Shawshank Redemption (2023 cast shown) comes to Peterborough's New Theatre in 2026

The company is completed by Graham Elwell (Bryan Hadley), Ashley D Gayle (Rooster), Jeffrey Harmer (Entwistle), Kyle Harrison-Pope (Tommy Williams), Kenneth Jay (Brooksie), Sean Kingsley (Bogs Diamond), Fernando Mariano (Rico), Aein Nasseri (Nelson) and Owen Oldroyd (Dawkins).

Despite protests of his innocence, Andy Dufresne is handed a double life sentence for the brutal murders of his wife and her lover.

Incarcerated in the notorious Shawshank facility, he quickly learns that no one can survive alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy strikes up an unlikely friendship with the prison fixer Red, and things start to take a slight turn for the better.

However, when Warden Stammas decides to bully Andy into subservience and exploit his talents for accountancy, a desperate plan is quietly hatched…

Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella, Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, this thrilling stage production examines friendship and hope behind the claustrophobic bars of a maximum-security facility.

Tickets are available now from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com