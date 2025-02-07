See a ghost story with a nod to the horror classics

A ghost story described as a love letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and England’s Hammer Horror era is heading to Peterborough this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Haunting of Blaine Manor, at the Key Theatre from February 13-15, is set in ​England, in 1953. Renowned American psychic investigator Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England.

However, Earle’s arrival awakens something horrific within the manor’s haunted walls, As a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his companions find out what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the spirit of M. R. James, England’s most accomplished ghost story writer, and with a nod to the black and white film classics, this award-winning production is a love letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and England’s Hammer Horror era.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor, at the Key Theatre from February 13-15

“This is horror built from the ground up, including the sound effects,” says writer and director Joe O’Byrne, who also appears in the production. “I wanted the sound design to be entirely original, along with the music.

"And yes, for the film geeks I’ve had a good few nods to horror and noir classics down the years, that was part of the fun writing this, see if you can spot them.”

Tickets at keytheatre-peterborough.com