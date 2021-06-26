Rent Party comes to a Peterborough theatre

Rent Party

Inspired by Rent Parties in Harlem, New York, in the 1920’s, where black American entertainers would stage lively, ticketed parties to help pay their rent, the show has previously been created in Sheffield and Manchester.

The Peterborough cast includes three professional singers, Alexa Vox, Mark McCredie and Teddi the Drag Queen, hip-hop dancer Summer, and spoken word artist Charley Genever on stage competing for Party Pounds to pay their “rent.”

. “It’s very exciting to find such talent in the Peterborough area for the remaking of this show” says director Darren Pritchard. “They are each quite exceptional in their performances and their personal stories. I could tell that we had found a very special cast even through their auditions on Zoom.”

The pause in the Government road map hasn’t caused a problem as the company had already decided to use a cabaret-style seating set-up in the Key Theatre studio, which allows for social distancing in social bubbles.

“We have been planning this show since January 2020, and there couldn’t be a better time to put it on. It’s a proud and loud great night out, which is also providing employment for local performers, and a career-changing opportunity to work with the acclaimed choreographer and director Darren Pritchard,” explains Kate Hall, Jumped Up’s creative producer.

Tickets for Rent Party, £10 or £5 concessions, are available via The Key Theatre or the Jumped Up Theatre website, www.jumpeduptheatre.com/

