Reality TV star Jake Quickenden to star in Footloose at Peterborough theatre

Jake will be coming to Peterborough in March

Jake first hit the TV screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV’s Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brothers Bit On The Side and as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Following his win of the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in Hollyoaks. Jake is no stranger to the stage having performed in the title role of Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House; also touring with the Dreamboys and appearing in Pantomime. He most recently starred in the acclaimed 50 th anniversary production of Hair the Musical.

Jake said; “I can’t wait to get out on Tour with Footloose, after such a strange and difficult time we will finally be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feel -good night out. This show is packed full of amazing 80’s hits I can’t think of a better tonic for 2022.”

Jake will join Musical Theatre favourite Darren Day in the production.

Having been previously cast in the 2020 tour which was postponed due to Covid 19 Darren said; “I am so delighted to be able to stay with the tour of Footloose for the 2022 tour. I was a teenager in the 80’s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music. This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking… what a tune! I’m really looking forward to seeing you there.”

The production is set to visit Peterborough between March 15 and March 19 next year.

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainment with casting by Debbie O’Brien, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow. Further casting will be announced soon.