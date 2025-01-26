Queen Of The Night - paying tribute to Whitney Houston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The phenomenon that is Queen of the Night – A Tribute To Whitney Houston is celebrating its 10th anniversary in jaw-dropping style – including a visit to Peterborough’s New Theatre.

The show, on March 7, is more than a tribute – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime West End theatrical experience, a glittering celebration of the music, spirit, and legacy of one of the greatest voices of all time.

With a sensational live band, a company of extraordinary vocalists, and a breathtaking production design, this is a show-stopping spectacle like no other. Expect the dancefloor hits, the soul-stirring ballads, and the show-stopping numbers you love.

From the joyous explosion of I Wanna Dance With Somebody to the heart-wrenching beauty of I Will Always Love You, and the anthems that defined a generation like How Will I Know and The Greatest Love of All – be taken on a dazzling journey through three decades of hits that defined music history.

See Queen Of The Night at New Theatre on March 7

Starring in this phenomenal production is the sensational Adenike Adewale, who wowed the judges on The Voice in 2021, where her unforgettable rendition of a Whitney classic propelled her to the semi-finals.

“When I step on stage in Queen of the Night, I’m not just singing – I’m sharing my heart, my story, and my deep love for Whitney’s music,” she says. “It’s the most incredible honour of my life.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com