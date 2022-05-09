The organisations – New Theatre is one of 66 nationwide and one of just two in the country – receiving funding share a vision to build a fit for the future cultural sector, that will benefit communities for years to come. This place-based approach demonstrates the Arts Council’s commitment to helping level up the country through investment in culture and creativity.
Peterborough New Theatre’s funding – £303,910 – will allow it to buy the lighting rig, sound, and internal communication equipment that is currently rented, as well as replace house lighting with LED versions.
Money saved on renting will allow for the theatre to invest more into development strategies, and lighting changes will increase environmental sustainability