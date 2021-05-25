Pop icon Marti to kick off tour in Peterborough

Marti Pellow

Fresh from the success of his 12th studio album Stargazer in March, the singer has announced a second single and a full UK tour - starting at the New Theatre on November 17.

It will mean a return to the theatre stage in Broadway where packed houses saw him star in Evita in 2013.

Marti said; “Throughout lockdown I was inundated by messages from fans asking me to organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times.

“Twelve million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions and I covered songs that were either fan requests or personal favourites. I’m now looking forward to including some of them in the shows, alongside tracks from my new album Stargazer. I finally got to write the songs that let me pay homage to all my heroes and I can’t wait to perform them live for the first time. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti!”

Tickets are on sale www.bookingsdirect.com and via a 24 hour ticket hotline on 0844 249 2222.