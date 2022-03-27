Peterborough pupils to celebrate the queen’s life in new performance project

Pupils at Eye Primary school taking part in a Cresset performing arts project

The Cresset’s thriving Performing Arts programme is dedicated to providing opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to explore their individuality and celebrate their talents. This latest project, supported by Peterborough Reads and the National Literacy Trust, not only allows children to express their creativity but also celebrates a special moment in time that children should be able to recall for many years to come. Additionally, there are no costs

to being involved in this project as this is supported by the Cresset’s Performing Arts Development Programme.

The Cresset’s Performing Arts Development Officer, Monique Benoiton-Smith, said; “I am so excited about this project! The last two years have been so difficult for children for countless reasons, and this is a wonderful opportunity for schools and children to get involved in a wider community event, that celebrates such an important moment in time whilst supporting language and communication skills in our young children and encouraging creativity and expression.”

Schools and groups can choose the story or event they wish to present and it can be told through any form of performing arts – poems, monologues, acting, mime, song, dance, a radio announcement, news broadcast or even puppetry! Presentations can be performed as individuals or whole classes and should be no longer than 5 minutes in duration. Each school can enter up to 7 presentations, and will need to record these presentations and send them to the Cresset by June 1.

All submissions will be displayed on The Cresset website for public viewing leading up to the Jubilee weekend, with 7 winners being chosen and announced after the Jubilee celebrations are concluded.

The winning performances will then be displayed at a showcase exhibition in The Cresset over the summer.