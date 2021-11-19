Peterborough New Theatre gets more than £300,000 to help with recovery and reopening

New Theatre, Broadway

The theatre in Broadway - which welcomes Bring It On The Musical next week -is one of 15 organisations in Cambridgeshire to share £1,915,418 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

David Hutchinson, chief executive of Selladoor, which operates New Theatre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the New Theatre, Peterborough, has been supported by DCMS’s Culture Recovery Fund: Continuity Grant. Peterborough has so much cultural capital, and is a city with such rich talent, skills, and heart.

“The pandemic has been hard on Peterborough and for our organisation, who only took on the New Theatre six months prior to it being forced to close due to Covid. We’re so grateful that DCMS and Arts Council England have acknowledged the importance of the New Theatre, as a place maker within the community – in one of the Arts Council’s recently announced Priority Places. We’ll utilise the fund to ensure a strong recovery as we ambitiously move into 2022 with our diverse program of work, widening participation and talent development pathways.”

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Peterborough City Council, which is responsible for venues including Key Theatre and Peterborough Museum and Art Galley, receives £350,126