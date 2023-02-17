Peterborough Mask Theatre is bringing an exciting, modern and updated version of Ibsen’s ‘A Doll’s House’ to life.​

Nora: A Doll’s House, a new play, written by Stef Smith, is a heart-rending contemporary retelling of the classic A Doll’s House play, focusing on the central character Nora and her story.

Nora Helmer tries hard to be the perfect wife, the perfect mother, the perfect homemaker - but under the veneer she’s close to cracking.

Finding herself at an impassable crossroad, Nora has a radical decision to make as secrets and lies tear at the seams, pulling apart everything she has ever known.

Director Phil Lewis said: "It’s a privilege to be collaborating on this play at a time in our history that may be spoken of by future generations as pivotal when considering equity and opportunity for women.

"It is a fascinating element of the play that much of the characters ‘truths’ are communicated in moments that are unsaid.

“The fantastic cast and crew are focused on delivering a production that captures the truth of the lives of Nora and her friend Christine, in this classic story given fresh perspective by Stef Smith.”

The production is rooted in the women’s rights movement and considers the limitations that women still experience despite startling social transformations and concerted movements.

Mask’s unique adaptation takes place in a vibrant location, with a powerful soundtrack. Audiences will witness the awakening of an ordinary housewife and undergo an immersive time-travelling experience.

Co-Director Meena Dhokia said: "Having three Nora’s, from three different eras, on stage at the same time, living through the same story has been an exciting challenge.

"What I love about the play is how much the themes and the characters of both Nora and Christine resonate for me even today.

"This story is as relevant today as it was in 1879.”