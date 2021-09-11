Peterborough kids who want to be part of the panto

Beauty and the Beast panto auditions at the Cresset. EMN-210509-175337009

Beauty and the Beast is the offering at the Bretton theatre this year – and talented local youngsters were given a chance to take part in this tale as old as time – alongside the seasoned professionals– which runs from December 11 to 30.

Stuart Morrison, the producer and director, said he was absolutely bowled over at the quality of the performers who auditioned.

“After over 180 auditions, we’ve actually increased the size of our chorus to get as many of these talented youngsters on stage as we can. As well as dancers, we also auditioned actors and singers, and the quality was so high we’ve actually been able to offer understudy roles to some of these young people to support our professional cast, they were that good.

“Of course not everyone can be successful, but I’d like to thank everyone who auditioned, they should be very proud as the standard really was exceptionally high.”

Penny Hansen, head of Cresset commercial activities, added: “It’s wonderful to have had such a good response to this year’s auditions. We’re delighted to be back putting on a full scale show this year, and the chorus is such an important part of that. It’s a great opportunity for these young performers and brings something really special to the production. ”

