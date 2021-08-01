Peterborough arts group’s show is a big hit on Cresset stage

Seventeen members of the group - a registered charity offering weekly sessions in performing and visual arts to adults with learning disabilities - took part in the show, which was put together through a series of workshops and weekly sessions with professional artists and tutors.

“We jumped at the chance of performing on the main stage when offered the opportunity to do so by The Cresset and after one too many setbacks following the covid-19 pandemic we finally made our debut performance on 20th July,” said Annecka Amos, Service Manager at the Cresset-based organisation.

“Ten days later and our performers are still on a high following the amazing day had by all. It was truly a magical event for us all and huge thanks to all at The Cresset for support us in making this dream come true.”

Penny Hansen, Head of Cresset Commercial Activities, said: “As always the Goldhay Arts performance was fantastic. For them back on stage again after such a difficult year and performing with such obvious delight was an absolute joy.

“We are thrilled to have been able to support this performance thanks to the grant we received from the Culture Recovery Fund, and look forward to seeing what they do next!”

1. The World of Music show Goldhay Arts Inclusive Arts production of The World of Musicals Part2 at the Cresset. EMN-210720-143515009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. The World of Music show Goldhay Arts Inclusive Arts production of The World of Musicals Part2 at the Cresset. EMN-210720-143504009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. The World of Music show Goldhay Arts Inclusive Arts production of The World of Musicals Part2 at the Cresset. EMN-210720-143230009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. The World of Music show Goldhay Arts Inclusive Arts production of The World of Musicals Part2 at the Cresset. EMN-210720-143314009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo