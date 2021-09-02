Panto royalty Bobby Crush joins star-studded Aladdin cast in Peterborough

Panto Royalty Bobby Crush has joined the cast of Aladdin at Peterborough New Theatre in December.

Joining previously announced Rufus Hound (Abanazar), Bobby will be taking on the role of Widow Twankey, alongside singing sensation Sabrina Washington as Princess Jasmine, and comedian Ricky K as Wishee Washee.

Bobby, who found fame in the 1970s by winning TV talent show Opportunity Knocks, was recently inducted into the “Panto Hall of Fame” joining the likes of Christopher Biggins, The Krankies and John Barrowman, and will be performing his 37th pantomime this year.

He is a legendary pantomime performer, singer, and songwriter - he wrote the music and lyrics for Keith Harris and Orville’ s hit & Orville’s Song (also known as I Wish I Could Fly ), which went to No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart, sold a quarter of a million copies, and earned him a silver disc.

Sabrina Washington rose to global fame as the lead singer and songwriter of multi- platinum trio Mis-Teeq, best known for the single ‘Scandelous’, they became one of Britain’s most well-known pop icons. Sabrina has had 12 Top 10 hits in her two- decade career, including seven as a member of Mis-Teeq and five as a solo artist (three of which reached No. 1 in 13 countries and won Record of the Year in Poland!)

Sabrina’s song writing prowess has earned her no less than three BAFTA Games Awards as her music can be heard on iconic video games such as Sing Star and Grand Theft Auto V. In 2009 Sabrina joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and managed to survive 18 days in the Australian jungle.

Ricky K is a British comedian, singer, and entertainer who rose to fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

Ricky K has established himself as an all-around entertainer since making his comedy debut and has starred in a variety of pantomimes.

They will be joined at Julie Coombe as the hilarious Genie, international aerialist Naomi Scott as Spirit of the Ring and Joshian Omana in the leading role of Aladdin.

Richie Ross at New Theatre Peterborough said: “With such a great cast this year’s panto promises to be the best Peterborough has ever seen. We can’t wait to welcome Rufus to the theatre in what will be his first-ever panto, coupled with seasoned professionals including Bobby Crush, Aladdin will certainly be full of laughter and a cave full of sparkle!”

New Theatre will be taking audiences on a captivating journey on a magic carpet with this new production of Aladdin (producers by RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes and the New Theatre) from December 15 to 30.