Panto in Peterborough is a whole new world of fun for Sabrina

Sabrina Washington is playing Princess Jasmine

And making her ‘maiden voyage’ will be singer and songwriter Sabrina Washington, best known for her time with pop band Mis-Teeq.

Sabrina will be joined by fellow panto first-timer Rufus Hound (the villainous Abanazar) alongside Hall Of Famer Bobby Crush (Window Twankey) and all-round entertainer Ricky K (Wishee Washee).

“I am so excited,” said Sabrina, who plays Princess Jasmine.

Aladdin is at New Theatre in Peterborough from December 15

“This is my first panto, so I am nervous and excited at the same time.

“I am a fan of panto, they are magical and bring good energy and joy.

“They are so interactive, whereas what we have gone through (the pandemic) we haven’t really been interactive with a lot of people at all.

“Panto is for everyone and it just changes everyone’s mindset and makes them feel happy - and we definitely need a bit of that after the time we have had.”

She might be nervous about her first panto role but Sabrina says she has missed being on stage.

“Playing Jasmine, I get to sing which I love to do,” she says. “I have missed performing. For a long time no one was able to do anything but now things are coming into place again and I am loving it.

“When you see people having fun and enjoying being together, it is very joyful to see.

“And in Peterborough, I just know that they are going to have a joyful, fun time with loads of laughs . I cant wait to be there to meet all those beautiful people - we are going to make sure they have a great time.

“I am going to be nervous without a doubt but I am going to give it more than 100 per cent to make sure the audience get exactly what they want.”