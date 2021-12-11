Panto in Peterborough is a whole new world of fun for Sabrina
Panto returns to Peterborough’s New Theatre on Wednesday with Aladdin taking a flying carpet ride to entertain audiences until December 30.
And making her ‘maiden voyage’ will be singer and songwriter Sabrina Washington, best known for her time with pop band Mis-Teeq.
Sabrina will be joined by fellow panto first-timer Rufus Hound (the villainous Abanazar) alongside Hall Of Famer Bobby Crush (Window Twankey) and all-round entertainer Ricky K (Wishee Washee).
“I am so excited,” said Sabrina, who plays Princess Jasmine.
“This is my first panto, so I am nervous and excited at the same time.
“I am a fan of panto, they are magical and bring good energy and joy.
“They are so interactive, whereas what we have gone through (the pandemic) we haven’t really been interactive with a lot of people at all.
“Panto is for everyone and it just changes everyone’s mindset and makes them feel happy - and we definitely need a bit of that after the time we have had.”
She might be nervous about her first panto role but Sabrina says she has missed being on stage.
“Playing Jasmine, I get to sing which I love to do,” she says. “I have missed performing. For a long time no one was able to do anything but now things are coming into place again and I am loving it.
“When you see people having fun and enjoying being together, it is very joyful to see.
“And in Peterborough, I just know that they are going to have a joyful, fun time with loads of laughs . I cant wait to be there to meet all those beautiful people - we are going to make sure they have a great time.
“I am going to be nervous without a doubt but I am going to give it more than 100 per cent to make sure the audience get exactly what they want.”
Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com