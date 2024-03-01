On stage: Five ordinary women with extraordinary lives

Wanted comes to The Key Theatre on March 13

Wanted (Key Theatre, March 13) explores the stories of four women, who are “wanted” at various times across history, for their convictions to stand up against authority and injustice and take bold action, to fight for what they believe is right.

They are brought to life through the imagination of Leoni Lawrence, a young carer, struggling with her own isolation, and will to affect change today.

This inspiring performance is touring nationally in celebration and recognition of Women’s History Month and will feature powerful drama and storytelling, original music, soundscapes, projection, humour, raw honesty and heart, delivered in the inimitable style that defines Gazebo Theatre, an Arts Council England NPO (National Portfolio Organisation).

The play features an incredible all-female cast passionately delving into the riveting stories of five extraordinary, yet often overlooked, women:

Irena Sendler, who led the rescue of 2,500 children from the Warsaw Ghetto during the Nazi occupation is played by Pamela Cole-Hudson.

Indian Bandit Queen and MP Phoolan Devi is played by Rukmini Sircar.

Dr James Barry, female surgeon who lived life as a man is played by Dawn Butler.

Leoni Lawrence is played by April Nerissa Hudson and UK Windrush child, Black Panther Olive Morris is played by Alexia McIntosh who originated the role of Anne of Cleves in the hit West End Musical Six, and who began her professional career at Gazebo Theatre.

The show was originally produced for touring in March 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Gazebo Theatre adapted by streaming a socially distanced version of Wanted in 2021 (from Arena Theatre). In October 2023, Wanted was reimagined and relaunched; receiving standing ovations across the UK, ahead of the tour in March.

Pamela Cole-Hudson, the Artistic Director of Gazebo Theatre, who plays Irena Sendler, expressed the importance of the production: “We are incredibly proud of Wanted and the amazing response we have received from audiences across the UK, who have been massively moved by the stories, the issues we explore and the resilience of these incredible women.

"This year we celebrate Gazebo’s 45th birthday and as one of the longest running Theatre in Education Companies in the country it feels great that we are still at the forefront of telling important stories and impacting upon social change, whilst also being hugely entertaining! Wanted revolves around women and their stories but is an important play that really is for everybody.”