New musical is a story that needed to be told

​A powerful and moving new musical that asks “what kind of society do we want to live in?” comes to Oundle’s Stahl Theatre on October 1.

Sanctuary charts one man’s plea for help and refuge at a time when not all strangers are welcomed.

It tells the story of Alland (Aein Nasseri), a young Iranian man who begs to be given sanctuary at a church in northern England, sparking a community to react in all the ways each member believes to be right.

Molly (Ingrid Bolton-Gabrielsen), a young worker there, joins forces with vicar Fiona (Emily Chattle) to resist both the angry vigilantes and the hard-hearted authorities beyond the church walls to try to protect Alland.

Holding a special community service where voices on all sides sing their songs of redemption and condemnation, Fiona asks the question to everyone present: “Do we give Alland over to the State or live up to our well-versed ideals of compassion?”

The creative team has worked closely with people hoping to call the UK home, shaping Alland’s story. Writers Boff Whalley and Sarah Woods spent the past six years collaborating on projects for Welsh National Opera, in partnership with the Oasis Centre for refugees and asylum seekers.

Director Cheryl Martin said: “Sanctuary comes at a critical moment in the conversation about immigration, refugees and asylum seekers. I hope this musical helps open up this conversation because it’s one that goes to the heart of who we are and the kind of society we want to live in.”

Writer Sarah added: “Boff and I have been collaborating for a number of years, including co-creating work with people seeking refuge and asylum, and this is a story that we both feel needed to be told.

“There is a lot of hostility in the media when it comes to immigration and we want to counter this narrative by offering audiences different viewpoints. I believe the stories we tell can really affect change in the world. A lot of people who come to the UK seeking asylum are here because they’ve stood up against oppression, doing things that many of us might not have the strength to do. We can learn a lot from them and the stories they share with us.”