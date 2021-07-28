New date confirmed for ‘An Evening with Harry Redknapp’ at Peterborough Theatre
A new date has been set for ‘An Evening with Harry Redknapp’ at New Theatre Peterborough.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:13 pm
The event was originally set to take place in 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Now though, the former Premier League manager and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner will be the theatre’s guest speaker on Friday September 17.
The popular football and media figure will be discussing a variety of aspects of his life and will be joined by Peterborough United’s Director of Football Barry Fry in what promises to be a night of hilarious storytelling.
Tickets start at £18 and can be found at https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/an-evening-with-harry-redknapp/.