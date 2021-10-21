Musical phenomenon Blood Brothers part of new season at Peterborough theatre

A classic scene from Blood Brothers which is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

With major West End shows such as Footloose, Rock of Ages, We Will Rock You and The Rocky Horror Picture Show already scheduled for next year along with the premiere of Bring It On The Musical next month, the city theatre in Broadway is bringing Blood Brothers to its stage once more in March next year - and using it as a springboard to launch its Members Club.

The much loved musical - which has enjoyed successful runs at the city theatre in the past - is part of an incredible line–up of shows included in the new Winter/Spring season with household names such as Jimmy Carr, Marti Pellow, Rhod Gilbert, Sir Bradley Wiggins, stars from Strictly Come Dancing and the magical pantomime Aladdin starring Rufus Hound on their way.

The Theatre Club Membership is an initiative to thank and reward loyal customers for all their support by unlocking extra special benefits to those that join including, discounts on selected shows, invites to VIP events and guest nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Membership will also give members priority bookings and pre-sales before tickets go on general sale.

Theatre Director Richie Ross is delighted to get the Theatre Club off the ground and is of course thrilled with the great start to the re-opening of the theatre and the announcement of the forthcoming shows, which coincide with today’s announcement of Blood Brothers.

He said: “To be able to launch the Theatre Club Membership alongside a season of incredible shows gives me tremendous pride. I am excited to deliver to the people of Peterborough a programme of shows that I believe caters for all ages and interests giving everyone an opportunity to come and enjoy the theatre”.

Mr Ross added: “I really hope people take advantage of our Theatre Club Membership and take advantage of some of the brilliant offers contained within it.”

The Theatre Club Membership starts from just £25. Details from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com