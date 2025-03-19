Local stars of hit musical join young Peterborough performers

Two of the stars of hit musical Bat Out Of Hell joined youngsters from Kindred Youth Theatre before Tuesday’s opening night at Peterborough New Theatre.

Glenn Adamson and Rob Fowler, who play Strat and Falco in the show, both cut their teeth with the Peterborough youth theatre group at the Key Theatre.

They watched on in the Boizot Lounge as the talented young performers performed excerpts of their own upcoming shows – SIX (the teen edition), in June at the Key Theatre, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the annual summer musical, in August at the New Theatre.

You can see Bat Out Of Hell at New Theatre until Saturday.