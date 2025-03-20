We may be more than a quarter of the way through the year already, but there are still countless big names set to grace the stage in Peterborough in 2025.

Stars of stage, screen and sport – and even space – will appear at the New Theatre in Broadway, Peterborough over the next nine months – with a show catering for almost everyone’s taste.

Here, we round up some of the biggest names that will be playing in front of packed houses during the rest of this year.

For more information, the full line up, and to book tickets, visit https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/

Katie Price is one of the stars who will be appearing in Peterborough this year

John Lydon - better known as Jonny Rotten from punk band The Sex Pistols - Will talk about his life and career on October 26

Miss America - a Taylor Swift tribute act - will be guaranteed to please Swifties when the show arrives in Peterborough on June 27