We may be more than a quarter of the way through the year already, but there are still countless big names set to grace the stage in Peterborough in 2025.
Stars of stage, screen and sport – and even space – will appear at the New Theatre in Broadway, Peterborough over the next nine months – with a show catering for almost everyone’s taste.
Here, we round up some of the biggest names that will be playing in front of packed houses during the rest of this year.
Katie Price is one of the stars who will be appearing in Peterborough this year Photo: Lia Toby
John Lydon - better known as Jonny Rotten from punk band The Sex Pistols - Will talk about his life and career on October 26 Photo: New Theatre
Miss America - a Taylor Swift tribute act - will be guaranteed to please Swifties when the show arrives in Peterborough on June 27 Photo: New Theatre
Astronaut Tim Peake has made a number of visits to Peterborough in the past - including when the capsule that took him to space and back was on display at the Cathedral. He will take his latest show to the city on September 25 Photo: New Theatre