Jack Whitehall to bring new show to Peterborough

Following sold out shows in London, Oxford, Bournemouth and at The Cheltenham Literature Festival, Jack and his parents Hilary and Michael have added Peterborough Arena on December 16 to the tour (with a mild Christmas feel) to tie in with their best-selling book How to Survive Family Holidays, which currently sits at number 4 in The Sunday Times Bestseller List.

Jack says in How to Survive Family Holidays: “The truth about any holiday – if it’s with one’s own family – is that no amount of sunshine, wine or festive spirit will stop your worst character traits coming to the surface. You have just volunteered to spend a week in close proximity with the people who know you best and who will never ever let you forget it. No one survives unscathed. Things are always going to end in tears: you can only hope they’re of laughter. Interest in my family only seems to grow, despite my best endeavours to silence them.”