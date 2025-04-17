In Other Words - a deeply affecting love story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A global hit play about the power of music and memory comes to Peterborough’s Key Theatre studio next week (April 23 and 24).

Following award-winning, five star productions around the world, In Other Words comes to Peterborough with Lydia White (fresh from playing Miss Honey in the West End production of Matilda) as Jane, and Matthew Seagar reprising the role of Arthur.

In Other Words is a deeply affecting love story, exploring the transformative power of music to help reconnect those living with dementia to their loved ones and the world around them.

The play traces the relationship of Jane and Arthur, connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra from the moment they first meet and through the ups and downs of the 50 years that follow.

Matthew Seagar and Lydia White in In Other Words

Matthew Seager: “Working on In Other Words as a writer and performer continues to provide the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my career.

"I struggle to articulate how it feels knowing that so many people around the world have now seen a version of Arthur and Jane’s enduring love story. It speaks to the universality of the play’s themes that it resonates so broadly. It is beyond thrilling to now be bringing it to such a wide audience around the UK, especially in conjunction with house theatre and Music for Dementia. That they consider this a valuable piece of work is a source of immense pride for us.”