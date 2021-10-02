Immersive audio sensory experience launching on Peterborough stage

Patient Light

Patient Light, written by Simon Longman, previews at The Undercroft at Serpentine Green, on October 8 and 9.

The play follows the day in the life of a young person in Peterborough and how their vision of the future is blinded by carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders.

“We just wait. Old light. And new light. We just wait. For each other, patiently wait...”

Taking place over one ordinary Tuesday in Peterborough, Patient Light examines the emotional journeys of daily life. As the audience follows the character’s routine Tuesday, feelings of worry and anger mount. This emotional story explores our human need for aspiration and how to use the world’s frustrations to your advantage.

Patient Light is a brand-new audio sensory experience; audiences will listen to the show on headphones and experience an immersive sound design using binaural technology.

The aim is for audiences to sit immersed in the set design and atmospheric lighting design whilst listening to performances pre-recorded by actors set against a sound design.