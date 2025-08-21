Ian Botham, Katie Price and Tim Peake: The shows at Peterborough's New Theatre still to come in 2025

Repairs are being carried out on the roof of The Key Theatre. While it was scheduled to re-open in the autumn, it was announced that delays meant it would not re-open until next year.

This meant the Christmas Panto will be moved to the New Theatre in Broadway this year.

However, despite the blow at the Key Theatre, there is still plenty going on on the stage in Peterborough this year.

Here are some of the shows scheduled to take place at The New Theatre – with something for everyone on the calendar.

To book tickets, or to see the full line up, visit https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on/

New Theatre Peterborough in 2025 Shows including those by Katie Price, Tim Peake and Ian Botham are all on the schedule

DOMINATION - The Rise and Fall of an Empire with Alice Roberts Fri 29 Aug 2025 - Domination is a page-turning exploration of power and its survival, and now you have the opportunity to hear more from the author in this exciting evening with Professor Alice Roberts.

An Audience with Sir Ian Botham Thu 4 Sep 2025 - Lord Ian Botham, the former England captain, was one of the most impactful all-rounders of his generation with 14 centuries and 383 wickets in a career that spanned over 15 years. Join Lord Ian, as he discusses his amazing career, and everything in between.